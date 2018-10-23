AM-PAK businessmen delegation to arrive in Karachi on Oct 30

KARACHI: A five-member delegation of businessmen and investors led by Nawaid Isa, Managing Partner & President ICCMC and America Pakistan (AM-PAK) Business Development Forum will reach Karachi on Oct 30th on a week-long visit to promote bilateral business and investment opportunities.



This was told by Shujat Ali Baig, President AM-PAK Business Development Forum Pakistan Chapter and Chairman Standing Committee on Public Relations, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) during committee’s meeting held at board room of Federation House here.

Meeting was attended by Syed Nasser Wajahat, Secretary of FPCCI SC Committee and AM-PAK BDF Pakistan Chapter, Syed Turab Shah, Pervaiz Geroge, Syed Wajahat Ali, Akhtar Shaheen Rind, Ali Pesnani, Wajid Nasar, Asma Nasar, Waheed Jang, Akhtar Shoro, Mujahid Ali, Kashif Rafat, Tayyab Rizvi and others.

Shujat Ali Baig informed that alongwith Nawaid Isa, other members of delegation include Mike Robinette, Head of GEO CRE, a commercial real estate development firm and also a ex-Director of Development, City of Middletown, Ohio, ex-Director of Economic Development and Finance, City of Franklin, Ohio, Tahira Jaffar, Head of Ark Investment Companies with the focus of investments in healthcare markets, Tom Drauschak, President & Owner of Earth Enterprises (also performed land development projects for hundreds of residential, commercial, municipal and industrial clients. Developed many golf courses and wrote books on the subject.) and Brian Ebbs, Regional Vice President, Hyatt Hotel Development.

Mr. Charles C. Foster, Chairman AM-PAK BDF Houston Chapter & Chairman of one of the largest immigration law firms in USA, Foster Global will join delegation through video link.

This delegation will specially participate in a grand event being hosted on Oct 31st at Federation House by AM-PAK BDF Pakistan Chapter and FPCCI Standing Committee on Public Relations to officially launch Pakistan Chapter and introduce this delegation to business community of the country, Shujat Ali Baig told.