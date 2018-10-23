Victims and perpetrators of sexual harassment have shocked me, says A.R. Rehman

Indian music maestro A.R. Rahman has expressed immense shock to learn about some women who have shared their #MeToo stories calling out sexual predators in the industry.

In a statement issued recently, the ace music composer said:

“Been observing the MeToo Movement... some of the names have shocked me...both the victims and their perpetrators... I would love to see our industry become cleaner and respectful of women.. more power to all the victims coming forward.”

The maestro further added that he specially takes care that harassment doesn’t take place by ensuring to provide an environment that is a “safe creative space” for everyone.

"Social media offers great freedom for victims to speak up, however, we should be careful in creating a new internet justice system, in case it's misused,” the singer ended the note.