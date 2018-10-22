Mon October 22, 2018
Business

Web Desk
October 22, 2018

ECC to consider electricity tariff rationalization on Wednesday

The Economic Coordination Committee on Monday considered a proposal for electricity tariff rationalization, submitted by the Ministry of Power and directed the concerned officials to submit a detailed plan for improvements in the power sector, especially measures to increase recoveries and reduction of losses, before the proposed tariff rationalization plan could be approved.

The ECC would meet again on Wednesday, to consider the above mentioned plan and tariff rationalization proposals.

The Auditor General, shared with the ECC a report on audit findings pertaining to financial and operational issues in the four Power Distribution Companies i.e. HESCO, PESCO, QESCO and SEPCO in the years 2016-17 and 2017-18.

The report highlighted significant areas of the distribution system responsible for line and commercial losses.

The chair directed Ministry of Power to take remedial measures on the issues raised in the report.

The ECC also discussed another proposal of the Power Division relating to payment of subsidy for agricultural tubewells in Baluchistan.

The Committee decided to consult the Chief Minister Balochistan before taking a decision in the matter.

