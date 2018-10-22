Uzair Baloch not in our custody, says DG Rangers Sindh

KARACHI: Director General (DG) Sindh Rangers, Major General Muhammed Saeed has praised Sindh police, saying very good officers were serving in the police department.



"The case of Lyari gangster Uzair Baloch is running in military court. He is not in our custody," DG Rangers said while taking to a private TV channel here Monday.

"The way target killing was carried out in Karachi, it did not happen in any other city," he added.

About raid at Omni group office, Major General Saeed said it was carried out on information about presence of arms there.

Rangers were not carrying raids in fake accounts cases, he said and added that NAB or FIA calls the paramilitary for squad only.