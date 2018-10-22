Mon October 22, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 22, 2018

Federal minister Faisal Vawda calls on CJP

Federal Water Minister Muhammad Faisal Vawda called on Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar in his chambers  in pursuance of the directions of the top judge during the International Symposium “Creating a Water Secure Pakistan” held on 19th – 20th October, 2018 at Islamabad that he may meet him after conference, therefore, he came today (Monday).

The CJP appreciated the efforts of Federal Minister Vawda regarding water ministry and steps taken for eradication of corruption from Pakistan and said that his lordship will out rightly be supporting the federal minister for his struggle against corruption and water theft.

Further, he also appreciated the efforts of Federal Minister for taking up the issue of Dasu Dam and his prompt action to resolve the issue on priority basis.

The chief justice also appreciated actions taken by the federal ministry against the illegal hydrants in all provinces and directed to provincial governments to support the minister to achieve the goals.

Since, the Federal Minister is facing security threats, therefore, the top judge directed law enforcement agencies to provide adequate security to the minister.

