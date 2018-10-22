Mon October 22, 2018
PM-SC dams fund receives Rs6.4 billion

PM-SC dams fund receives Rs6.4 billion
NAB summons PS to PM: A case of 'balancing act' or 'misuse of authority'?

NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?
Don't take extraordinary measures for patient where cure is unlikely: Mufti Taqi Usmani

Don’t take extraordinary measures for patient where cure is unlikely: Mufti Taqi Usmani
Shahid Afridi celebrates 18th wedding anniversary

Shahid Afridi celebrates 18th wedding anniversary
Bureaucracy, police creating hurdles for government: Imran Khan

Bureaucracy, police creating hurdles for government: Imran Khan
By-election: PTI retains NA-247, PS-111 seats, loses PK-71 to ANP

By-election: PTI retains NA-247, PS-111 seats, loses PK-71 to ANP
ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3

ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3
$2 billion North-South RLNG pipeline: Pakistan, Russia finalise BOOT agreement

$2 billion North-South RLNG pipeline: Pakistan, Russia finalise BOOT agreement
Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme begins

Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme begins
Prohibited in Centre, permitted in Punjab

Prohibited in Centre, permitted in Punjab

World

AFP
October 22, 2018

Brother appointed to succeed killed Afghan commander

KABUL: The brother of the powerful police commander of the southern Afghan province of Kandahar assassinated last week was named as his successor on Monday in move that underlines the pressures facing President Ashraf Ghani’s government.

General Abdul Razeq, one of Afghanistan’s most feared anti-Taliban commanders, was shot dead when a member of the provincial governor’s bodyguard opened fire on officials leaving a meeting with NATO forces commander General Scott Miller.

Razeq, nominally the Kandahar police chief, was one of the most powerful figures in the whole of southern Afghanistan.

A member of the powerful Pashtun Achakzai tribe and a skillful operator in the region’s complex tribal politics, he regularly clashed with Ghani’s government in Kabul but enjoyed wide support and was impossible to remove.

The nomination of Razeq’s younger brother Tadeen Khan as acting police chief of Kandahar followed heavy pressure from powerful tribal elders who forced the government to overlook his lack of experience and training.

Ghani’s government initially rejected the demand on the grounds that Khan lacked qualifications, a senior Afghan official said, but gave way after the Achakzais threatened to boycott parliamentary elections.

“Ghani knows he will need the support of many tribes to retain power, so he has to listen to them and accept their demands,” said Abdul Rashid Khan a political science professor at Kabul University.

