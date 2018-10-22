Mon October 22, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 22, 2018

Momina Mustehsan and Shireen Mazari engage in Twitter spat over 'Ko Ko Korina'

After Minister of Human Rights Shireen Mazari slammed Coke Studio 11’s rendition of iconic song ‘Ko Ko Korina’, Momina Mustehsan has responded to the criticism.

The acclaimed 26-year-old singer took to Twitter on Monday to retort to the remarks made by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader stating that she had the right to freedom of expression.

“Apologies for hurting ur sentiments. It is ur right to judge us & express ur outrage,just like it was our right to exercise our #FreedomOfExpression. As our Minister of #HumanRights, u should appreciate @cokestudio for allowing us to express ourselves, esp if it was horrendous :),” read the Coke Studio sensations’ tweet.

Mazari was quick to respond to Momina defending herself saying: “I gave my personal opinion which I am entitled to esp on a non pol issue having to do with music. To each his/her own! And why bring the ministry into it?!”

Momina responded clarifying: “I respect that ma’am - I apologized & acknowledge u had every right to judge & express outrage. I was only answering ur question of why coke studio allowed it. And as someone holding office, I’d hope u’d appreciate the allowance of freedom of expression- however bad it turned out”

The execution of the crowd-favorite classic song by Mustehsan alongside actor Ahad Raza Mir became target of extreme censure online including Mazari who had on Sunday, stated on Twitter:

“Horrendous! Destroyed a great classic - why oh why did Coke Studio allow such a massacre of this classic song?"


Comments

