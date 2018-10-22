Mon October 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PM-SC dams fund receives Rs6.4 billion

PM-SC dams fund receives Rs6.4 billion
NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?

NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?
Don’t take extraordinary measures for patient where cure is unlikely: Mufti Taqi Usmani

Don’t take extraordinary measures for patient where cure is unlikely: Mufti Taqi Usmani
Bureaucracy, police creating hurdles for government: Imran Khan

Bureaucracy, police creating hurdles for government: Imran Khan
Shahid Afridi celebrates 18th wedding anniversary

Shahid Afridi celebrates 18th wedding anniversary
By-election: PTI retains NA-247, PS-111 seats, loses PK-71 to ANP

By-election: PTI retains NA-247, PS-111 seats, loses PK-71 to ANP
ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3

ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3
$2 billion North-South RLNG pipeline: Pakistan, Russia finalise BOOT agreement

$2 billion North-South RLNG pipeline: Pakistan, Russia finalise BOOT agreement
Moving forward

Moving forward
The death of a journalist

The death of a journalist

World

AFP
October 22, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Normal life comes to standstill in Kashmir over Kulgam massacre

SRI NAGAR: Normal life came to a standstill owing to a complete shutdown in the occupied Kashmir valley against the massacre of 10 youth by Indian troops in Kulgam, yesterday.

The call for the strike was given by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik.

According to Kashmir Media Service, all shops, business establishments and educational institutions were closed and examinations were postponed across the valley and Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban and Bhadarwa areas of Chenab valley.

There was very thin traffic on road while internet and mobile phone services were suspended in most parts of the territory.

Meanwhile, a march towards Lal Chowk would be held, on Tuesday, to protest against the Kulgam carnage.

At least 10 youth were killed and dozens injured in destruction of a house and firing by troops and in an explosion at Laroo in Kulgma.

The Joint Resistance leadership in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Indian tyranny and oppression had crossed every limit. The leadership said that it would soon send a memorandum to UN General Secretary António Guterres to draw his attention towards unabated killings in the occupied territory due to unresolved Kashmir dispute.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Jaish al-Adl militants claim responsibility for Iran troops abduction

Jaish al-Adl militants claim responsibility for Iran troops abduction
Eye disorder may have helped Da Vinci´s art: journal

Eye disorder may have helped Da Vinci´s art: journal
China, ASEAN start inaugural joint maritime drills

China, ASEAN start inaugural joint maritime drills
Meghan joins Prince Harry to meet royal fans after rest

Meghan joins Prince Harry to meet royal fans after rest
Load More load more

Spotlight

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding
Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Pak food products showcased at world’s biggest fair in Paris

Pak food products showcased at world’s biggest fair in Paris

Photos & Videos

Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding