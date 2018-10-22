Normal life comes to standstill in Kashmir over Kulgam massacre

SRI NAGAR: Normal life came to a standstill owing to a complete shutdown in the occupied Kashmir valley against the massacre of 10 youth by Indian troops in Kulgam, yesterday.

The call for the strike was given by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik.

According to Kashmir Media Service, all shops, business establishments and educational institutions were closed and examinations were postponed across the valley and Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban and Bhadarwa areas of Chenab valley.

There was very thin traffic on road while internet and mobile phone services were suspended in most parts of the territory.

Meanwhile, a march towards Lal Chowk would be held, on Tuesday, to protest against the Kulgam carnage.

At least 10 youth were killed and dozens injured in destruction of a house and firing by troops and in an explosion at Laroo in Kulgma.

The Joint Resistance leadership in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Indian tyranny and oppression had crossed every limit. The leadership said that it would soon send a memorandum to UN General Secretary António Guterres to draw his attention towards unabated killings in the occupied territory due to unresolved Kashmir dispute.