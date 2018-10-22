Mon October 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PM-SC dams fund receives Rs6.4 billion

PM-SC dams fund receives Rs6.4 billion
NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?

NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?
Don’t take extraordinary measures for patient where cure is unlikely: Mufti Taqi Usmani

Don’t take extraordinary measures for patient where cure is unlikely: Mufti Taqi Usmani
Bureaucracy, police creating hurdles for government: Imran Khan

Bureaucracy, police creating hurdles for government: Imran Khan
Shahid Afridi celebrates 18th wedding anniversary

Shahid Afridi celebrates 18th wedding anniversary
By-election: PTI retains NA-247, PS-111 seats, loses PK-71 to ANP

By-election: PTI retains NA-247, PS-111 seats, loses PK-71 to ANP
ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3

ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3
$2 billion North-South RLNG pipeline: Pakistan, Russia finalise BOOT agreement

$2 billion North-South RLNG pipeline: Pakistan, Russia finalise BOOT agreement
Moving forward

Moving forward
The death of a journalist

The death of a journalist

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 22, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Aamir Khan returns to Mogul sets after Subhash Kapoor quits over rape accusations

With the upcoming biopic in Bollywood, Mogul’s director Subhash Kapoor stepping out, megastar Aamir Khan has jumped on board as the producer of the film.

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, the 53-year-old actor decided to once again join the project based on the life of the slain T-series founder Gulshan Kumar, after quitting earlier this month upon hearing of sexual assault allegations on Kapoor.

“The script is close to Aamir and he wants to make the film. Bhushan and he have had a number of meetings since and decided to collaborate on Mogul again. The hunt is on for another director. They are also looking at finalising the cast so they can roll with the film, asap,” stated a source.

The former director of the film had been accused by actor Geetika Tyagi of raping her in 2012 and taking legal action in 2014.

In spite of the accuser coming forward with her allegations six years ago, the PK actor had seemingly just discovered the news amidst the #MeToo fiasco broken lose in India.

Addressing the claims and Khan’s decision to back out from the project, Kapoor responded saying: “I understand and respect Aamir Khan’s and Kiran Rao’s decision. Since matter is subjudice, I intend to prove my innocence in the court of law.” 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Momina Mustehsan and Shireen Mazari engage in Twitter spat over 'Ko Ko Korina'

Momina Mustehsan and Shireen Mazari engage in Twitter spat over 'Ko Ko Korina'

Bilal Khan accused of plagiarizing Shamoon Ismail's 'Taare'

Bilal Khan accused of plagiarizing Shamoon Ismail's 'Taare'

Pete Davidson breaks silence on breakup with Ariana Grande

Pete Davidson breaks silence on breakup with Ariana Grande
Tanushree Dutta files defamation suit against Rakhi Sawant

Tanushree Dutta files defamation suit against Rakhi Sawant

Load More load more

Spotlight

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding
Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Pak food products showcased at world’s biggest fair in Paris

Pak food products showcased at world’s biggest fair in Paris

Photos & Videos

Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding