Aamir Khan returns to Mogul sets after Subhash Kapoor quits over rape accusations

With the upcoming biopic in Bollywood, Mogul’s director Subhash Kapoor stepping out, megastar Aamir Khan has jumped on board as the producer of the film.

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, the 53-year-old actor decided to once again join the project based on the life of the slain T-series founder Gulshan Kumar, after quitting earlier this month upon hearing of sexual assault allegations on Kapoor.

“The script is close to Aamir and he wants to make the film. Bhushan and he have had a number of meetings since and decided to collaborate on Mogul again. The hunt is on for another director. They are also looking at finalising the cast so they can roll with the film, asap,” stated a source.

The former director of the film had been accused by actor Geetika Tyagi of raping her in 2012 and taking legal action in 2014.

In spite of the accuser coming forward with her allegations six years ago, the PK actor had seemingly just discovered the news amidst the #MeToo fiasco broken lose in India.

Addressing the claims and Khan’s decision to back out from the project, Kapoor responded saying: “I understand and respect Aamir Khan’s and Kiran Rao’s decision. Since matter is subjudice, I intend to prove my innocence in the court of law.”