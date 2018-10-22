Mon October 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PM-SC dams fund receives Rs6.4 billion

PM-SC dams fund receives Rs6.4 billion
NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?

NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?
Bureaucracy, police creating hurdles for government: Imran Khan

Bureaucracy, police creating hurdles for government: Imran Khan
Don’t take extraordinary measures for patient where cure is unlikely: Mufti Taqi Usmani

Don’t take extraordinary measures for patient where cure is unlikely: Mufti Taqi Usmani
Shahid Afridi celebrates 18th wedding anniversary

Shahid Afridi celebrates 18th wedding anniversary
By-election: PTI retains NA-247, PS-111 seats, loses PK-71 to ANP

By-election: PTI retains NA-247, PS-111 seats, loses PK-71 to ANP
ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3

ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3
$2 billion North-South RLNG pipeline: Pakistan, Russia finalise BOOT agreement

$2 billion North-South RLNG pipeline: Pakistan, Russia finalise BOOT agreement
Moving forward

Moving forward
The death of a journalist

The death of a journalist

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 22, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Utility Store workers demonstrate against probable closure in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Hundreds of employees of the Utility Stores Corporation assembled to demonstrate against the probable closure of the stores while demanding permanent contracts, reported Geo.tv.

The protest initiated from the head office of the corporation in the Blue Area of the capital and was brought to a halt by the police forces at D-Chowk.

The disgruntled employees pushed the government to arrange Rs27.6 billion worth of its subsidy dues that had been in the waiting since the past seven years that resulted to its likely closure.

Furthermore they also laid out the appeals of making their contracts permanent with a raise in their salaries and wages stating that the outlets will not be opened around the country till the demands put forward by them have been accepted.

Photo: Geo.tv

It was also reported that the demonstrators resisted the force of the police while threatening to lead the march inside the Parliament House given their demands remain unanswered.

The federal capital’s D-Chowk area is presently kept under firm security measures to keep the situation under control. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Murad invites German businessmen to invest in Sindh energy sector

Murad invites German businessmen to invest in Sindh energy sector
Naya Pakistan Housing Programme to help realize poor’s dream: Shehryar Afridi

Naya Pakistan Housing Programme to help realize poor’s dream: Shehryar Afridi
Pakistan’s Salman Sufi receives Mother Teresa Award in India

Pakistan’s Salman Sufi receives Mother Teresa Award in India
PM Imran has not ordered inquiry against ministers: Fawad

PM Imran has not ordered inquiry against ministers: Fawad
Load More load more

Spotlight

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding
Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, presses legal charges for harassment

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, presses legal charges for harassment

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Photos & Videos

Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, presses legal charges for harassment

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, presses legal charges for harassment

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding