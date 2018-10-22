Mon October 22, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 22, 2018

By-election: MQM-P rejects Karachi results, calls party meeting

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) late on Sunday rejected the by-election results in Karachi's constituencies, claiming that the results were changed in the last 30 minutes as its party candidates were leading the contest with hundreds of votes in the beginning.

Addressing a press conference along with other party leaders on Sunday, MQM-P Deputy Convener Kanwar Naveed Jameel  rejected the results, and called an emergency meeting for today (Monday) to discuss the situation  pertaining the outcome of he by-polls.

While Khawaja Izhar, during a conference,  said the rigging was done after the polling process. He claimed that votes cast by voters were replaced.

Izhar also congratulated his party candidates, terming them victorious.

According to unofficial and unverified results, PTI’s Aftab Siddiqui emerged as victorious by begging 32,326 votes against MQM-P’s Sadiq Iftikhar who secured 13, 985 to stand second in Karachi's NA-247 constituency.

While in PS-11 by-polls, PTI’s Shehzad Qureshi won by acquiring 11, 658 votes as compared to PPP’s Fayyaz Pirzada who begged 5, 780 votes , while MQM-P's candidate stood third by securing 2,146 votes in the constituency.

