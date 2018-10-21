Sun October 21, 2018
Women soon to be able to divorce husbands

PM Imran Khan continues meeting during earthquake

Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques

PM rejects pressure on bureaucracy’s rotation policy

Judicial space

PM hopes for Qatar’s prompt action on 100k jobs offer

Jamal Khashoggi killed in consulate, confirms Saudi Arabia

Dams are a must now: CJP

Juvenile maid subjected to severe torture in Rawalpindi

Iran wants stronger trade, economic ties with Pakistan: Iranian Consul General

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 21, 2018

'Winter is coming': Game of Thrones has a message on climate change

While Game of Thrones comes with myriad of messages, the creator of the fictional universe just revealed that the show’s theme is primarily based on climate change.

The writer of the highly acclaimed series of books revealed the primary theme veiled behind the story-line of the series is the ‘Winter is coming’ aspect symbolizing climate change, that often falls prey to negligence by viewers and readers distracted by other aspects.

"And the people in Westeros are fighting their individual battles over power and status and wealth. And those are so distracting them that they're ignoring the threat of 'winter is coming,' which has the potential to destroy all of them and to destroy their world,” he stated.

The esteemed novelist went on to state: "And there is a great parallel there to, I think, what I see this planet doing here, where we're fighting our own battles. We're fighting over issues, important issues, mind you — foreign policy, domestic policy, civil rights, social responsibility, social justice. All of these things are important. But while we're tearing ourselves apart over this and expending so much energy, there exists this threat of climate change, which, to my mind, is conclusively proved by most of the data and 99.9 percent of the scientific community. And it really has the potential to destroy our world.”

He concluded putting great emphasis on the matter saying: “So really, climate change should be the number one priority for any politician who is capable of looking past the next election. But unfortunately, there are only a handful of those."

Shahid Afridi celebrates 18th wedding anniversary

Prince Harry opens Invictus Games after storm delays

Ahad Raza Mir gets a cold welcome over Coke Studio debut from netizens

Two more women accuse Anu Malik of sexual harassment

Uber launches new safety toolkit for riders and drivers

Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques

Bangladesh nervous of Zimbabwe upset in one-day series

Thunder and lightning stops England run chase in Sri Lanka

US Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6 billion after no winners

'Winter is coming': Game of Thrones has a message on climate change

Ahad Raza Mir gets a cold welcome over Coke Studio debut from netizens

Bollywood talent manager attempts suicide following harassment allegations

