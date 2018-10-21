Sat October 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
‘Throw him out’

‘Throw him out’
Women soon to be able to divorce husbands

Women soon to be able to divorce husbands
Forward bloc in Sindh govt in the making?

Forward bloc in Sindh govt in the making?
Coke Studio 11: Khumariyaan steals the show

Coke Studio 11: Khumariyaan steals the show
PM Imran Khan continues meeting during earthquake

PM Imran Khan continues meeting during earthquake
Meesha Shafi submits response to Ali Zafar's defamation notice

Meesha Shafi submits response to Ali Zafar's defamation notice
Kajol reveals nobody wanted Ajay Devgn and her to wed

Kajol reveals nobody wanted Ajay Devgn and her to wed
Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques

Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques
'I see #1 Test bowler coming': Dale Steyn on Mohammad Abbas performance against Australia

'I see #1 Test bowler coming': Dale Steyn on Mohammad Abbas performance against Australia

Weak replies annoy FATF team

Weak replies annoy FATF team

World

AFP
October 21, 2018

Share

Advertisement

US dreams of 'unipolar world' in nuclear deal pull-out: Russian foreign ministry

Moscow: Washington´s move to pull out of a landmark nuclear weapons treaty with Russia is motivated by a dream of a single global superpower, Russian state news agencies on Saturday cited a foreign ministry source as saying.

"The main motive is a dream of a unipolar world. Will it come true? No," a foreign ministry source told RIA Novosti state news agency.

The official said that Russia has "many times publicly denounced the US policy course towards dismantling the nuclear deal."

Washington "has approached this step over the course of many years by deliberately and step by step destroying the basis for the agreement," the official said, quoted by Russia´s three main news agencies.

"This decision is part of the US policy course to withdraw from those international legal agreements that place equal responsibilities on it and its partners and make vulnerable its concept of its own ´exceptionalism´," the official said.

Russian senator Alexei Pushkov wrote on Twitter that the move was "the second powerful blow against the whole system of strategic stability in the world" with the first being Washington´s 2001 withdrawal from the Anti- Ballistic Missile treaty."

"And again the initiator of the dissolution of the agreement is the US," Pushkov wrote.


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

US Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6 billion after no winners

US Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6 billion after no winners
Trump says US will pull out of nuclear deal with Russia

Trump says US will pull out of nuclear deal with Russia
Thousands of Central American migrants stranded on Mexican border

Thousands of Central American migrants stranded on Mexican border
Floods in Qatar as almost a year´s rain falls in one day

Floods in Qatar as almost a year´s rain falls in one day
Load More load more

Spotlight

Prince Harry opens Invictus Games after storm delays

Prince Harry opens Invictus Games after storm delays
Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques

Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques
Bangladesh nervous of Zimbabwe upset in one-day series

Bangladesh nervous of Zimbabwe upset in one-day series
Thunder and lightning stops England run chase in Sri Lanka

Thunder and lightning stops England run chase in Sri Lanka

Photos & Videos

US Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6 billion after no winners

US Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6 billion after no winners
Two more women accuse Anu Malik of sexual harassment

Two more women accuse Anu Malik of sexual harassment

Ahad Raza Mir gets a cold welcome over Coke Studio debut from netizens

Ahad Raza Mir gets a cold welcome over Coke Studio debut from netizens

Bollywood talent manager attempts suicide following harassment allegations

Bollywood talent manager attempts suicide following harassment allegations