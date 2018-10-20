PM Imran condoles demise of those dead in Amritsar train accident

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday offered condolences to the deceased after the tragic train accident in Amritsar, India.

In a tweet published on Saturday, premier Imran wrote:

“Saddened to learn of the tragic train accident in Amritsar, India. Condolences go to the families of the deceased.”

As many as 60 people have reported to be dead after a train ploughed into a crowd of revellers overlooking a firework display on Friday, sources informed.



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he was extremely saddened by the “heart-wrenching tragedy” and asked officials to provide immediate assistance to the injured. Some relatives of the deceased blamed the authorities for allowing a “big function” to be held next to the railway track. An eyewitness said people were taking pictures on their mobile phones, and “they were not given any warning that they should not stand on the tracks.