Sat October 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
‘Throw him out’

‘Throw him out’
Forward bloc in Sindh govt in the making?

Forward bloc in Sindh govt in the making?
Coke Studio 11: Khumariyaan steals the show

Coke Studio 11: Khumariyaan steals the show
Meesha Shafi submits response to Ali Zafar's defamation notice

Meesha Shafi submits response to Ali Zafar's defamation notice
Kajol reveals nobody wanted Ajay Devgn and her to wed

Kajol reveals nobody wanted Ajay Devgn and her to wed
Weak replies annoy FATF team

Weak replies annoy FATF team
Women soon to be able to divorce husbands

Women soon to be able to divorce husbands
NAB detects 22 more properties of Ahad Cheema

NAB detects 22 more properties of Ahad Cheema
'I see #1 Test bowler coming': Dale Steyn on Mohammad Abbas performance against Australia

'I see #1 Test bowler coming': Dale Steyn on Mohammad Abbas performance against Australia

Qatari foreign minister to arrive in Pak today

Qatari foreign minister to arrive in Pak today

World

Web Desk
October 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PM Imran condoles demise of those dead in Amritsar train accident

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday offered condolences to the deceased after the tragic train accident  in Amritsar, India.

In a tweet published on Saturday, premier Imran wrote:

“Saddened to learn of the tragic train accident in Amritsar, India. Condolences go to the families of the deceased.”

As many as 60 people have reported to be dead after a train ploughed into a crowd of revellers overlooking a firework display on Friday, sources informed.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he was extremely saddened by the “heart-wrenching tragedy” and asked officials to provide immediate assistance to the injured. Some relatives of the deceased blamed the authorities for allowing a “big function” to be held next to the railway track. An eyewitness said people were taking pictures on their mobile phones, and “they were not given any warning that they should not stand on the tracks.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Kidnapped Tanzanian tycoon Mohammed Dewji freed

Kidnapped Tanzanian tycoon Mohammed Dewji freed
Dozens of casualties as multiple blasts rock Kabul polling centres

Dozens of casualties as multiple blasts rock Kabul polling centres
Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques

Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques
Twenty men convicted of grooming and raping young girls in Britain

Twenty men convicted of grooming and raping young girls in Britain
Load More load more

Spotlight

Mohammad Abbas receives hero's welcome on arrival in home city Sialkot

Mohammad Abbas receives hero's welcome on arrival in home city Sialkot

Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques

Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques
CEO of Karachi firm removed after discriminating against hijab-wearing employee

CEO of Karachi firm removed after discriminating against hijab-wearing employee
He unzipped his pants and harassed me: Two more women accuse Anu Malik of sexual harassment

He unzipped his pants and harassed me: Two more women accuse Anu Malik of sexual harassment

Photos & Videos

Britain's Prince Harry scales Sydney Harbour Bridge with Australian PM

Britain's Prince Harry scales Sydney Harbour Bridge with Australian PM
Don´t just stand there! Azhar expects teasing from son for bizarre run out

Don´t just stand there! Azhar expects teasing from son for bizarre run out
Parineeti Chopra expresses desire of working opposite Fawad Khan

Parineeti Chopra expresses desire of working opposite Fawad Khan
Bollywood talent manager attempts suicide following harassment allegations

Bollywood talent manager attempts suicide following harassment allegations