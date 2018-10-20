Veteran cartoonist Feica accused of child molestation

In a shocking revelation that surfaced recently, veteran cartoonist Feica was accused of sexual misconduct by Urooj Zia who went public with her #MeToo story on Twitter stating that the famed cartoonist is involved in multiple instances of child molestation.

In a tweet published on Tuesday, Zia wrote:

"Over the past week, I have received three separate accounts about a "Leftist" cartoonist (Pakistani) molesting them when they were *children*, between ages of 7 & 10. The victims don't want to come forward yet, even anon; I'm going to respect their call. But wow, men. Wow."



So far, as many as five women have alleged Feica of sexually molesting them at a young age, between the ages of 7 and 10.

Detailing the allegation in another tweet, Zia wrote:

"Alright folks, the man mentioned in the #MeToo -related tweet below is Feica.

So far, I have testimonies from five people, all of whom separately told me that Feica had victimised them when they (the survivors) were between the ages of 7 and 10."

Feica is associated with one of the leading newspapers in the country.