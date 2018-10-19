Nana Patekar responds to CINTAA complaint, denies all allegations as 'false'

Following harassment complaint filed by actress Tanushree Dutta with the Cine and Television Artistes’ Association (CINTAA), veteran actor Nana Patekar has responded to all claims levelled against him as 'false and baseless'.



Tanushree had filed a complaint against Nana Patekar stating that he sexually harassed her in 2008 on the sets of film ‘Horn OK Pleassss’.

While responding to the complaint, Nana in his detailed reply said that accusations levelled against him are untrue.

He also stated that he is in process of adopting legal measures against Tanushree.

Tanushree’s allegations opened the floodgates of women confessing about getting sexually violated at the hands of predatory men belonging to various fields and professions.

Shortly after which the #MeToo movement gained momentum in India and saw some of the most powerful, prominent people getting accused of sexual misconduct.

These include directors Vivek Agnihotri, Vikas Bahl, Subash Ghai, Sajid Khan, musicians Kailash Kher, Anu Malik and TV bigwig Alok Nath among over a dozen others.