Thu October 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request

Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request
Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail
Pakistani revolutionary poet Habib Jalib's daughter runs taxi to earn livelihood

Pakistani revolutionary poet Habib Jalib's daughter runs taxi to earn livelihood
Pakistan may not approach IMF: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan may not approach IMF: PM Imran Khan
Shehbaz Sharif addresses first NA session after arrest

Shehbaz Sharif addresses first NA session after arrest
Mobile phones not to be blocked after Oct 20, says minister

Mobile phones not to be blocked after Oct 20, says minister
Pakistan likely to buy Chinese missile ‘better than’ Indo-Russian BrahMos: Global Times

Pakistan likely to buy Chinese missile ‘better than’ Indo-Russian BrahMos: Global Times
Five million in five years

Five million in five years
Toyota Pakistan raises car prices

Toyota Pakistan raises car prices
Chinese auto giant Changan International enters Pakistan

Chinese auto giant Changan International enters Pakistan

World

AFP
October 19, 2018

Share

Advertisement

French pensioner lived with father´s dead body for 10 years: police

SAINT QUENTIN: French police have found the mummified body of a man who died a decade ago in the flat of his deceased 79-year-old son, the police said on Thursday.

A police source said the gruesome discovery three days after the son´s death in Saint-Quentin in northeastern France last month.

A cousin of the dead man went to clear the flat "and found the mummified body of the father under a sheet. The man had been dead for 10 years," the source said.

Both men died of natural causes.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

EU builds ties with Asia in face of US protectionism

EU builds ties with Asia in face of US protectionism
Trump threatens to send military against immigrant 'onslaught'

Trump threatens to send military against immigrant 'onslaught'
Pakistan calls for concrete actions against the rising tide of Islamophobia

Pakistan calls for concrete actions against the rising tide of Islamophobia
Whizzpopping worlds collide at Roald Dahl Museum

Whizzpopping worlds collide at Roald Dahl Museum
Load More load more

Spotlight

Salman Khan's most beautiful dog 'My Love' dies

Salman Khan's most beautiful dog 'My Love' dies
Farah Khan fears quick judgment and Twitter trial for Sajid Khan

Farah Khan fears quick judgment and Twitter trial for Sajid Khan

Twitter erupts with memes after Azhar Ali's amusing run-out ever!

Twitter erupts with memes after Azhar Ali's amusing run-out ever!
Editor Guild of India salutes courage shown by women, asks MJ Akbar to withdraw case

Editor Guild of India salutes courage shown by women, asks MJ Akbar to withdraw case

Photos & Videos

Serena coach makes plea for honest and open on-court coaching

Serena coach makes plea for honest and open on-court coaching
Video: Azhar Ali's astonishing run-out mirrors Ian Bell's dismissal from the past

Video: Azhar Ali's astonishing run-out mirrors Ian Bell's dismissal from the past
After Kiera Knightley, Kristen Bell calls out Disney movies over wrong messages

After Kiera Knightley, Kristen Bell calls out Disney movies over wrong messages

After Ranbir, Alia Bhatt hangs around in New York with girlfriend Priyanka Chopra

After Ranbir, Alia Bhatt hangs around in New York with girlfriend Priyanka Chopra