French pensioner lived with father´s dead body for 10 years: police

SAINT QUENTIN: French police have found the mummified body of a man who died a decade ago in the flat of his deceased 79-year-old son, the police said on Thursday.
A police source said the gruesome discovery three days after the son´s death in Saint-Quentin in northeastern France last month.
A cousin of the dead man went to clear the flat "and found the mummified body of the father under a sheet. The man had been dead for 10 years," the source said.
Both men died of natural causes.
