Pakistan PM, army chief condemn Kandhar terrorist attack

RAWALPINDI: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa have condemned terrorist attack in Afghanistan's Kandhar province.



Kandahar police chief General Abdul Raziq and a journalist were killed and three Americans wounded in the attack after a high-profile meeting in Kandahar.

Military Spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor shared the message of COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Twitter.

General Bajwa said, “Wish to see Afghan and other security forces succeeding to bring an end to this prolonged violence in Afghanistan."

He added, "Peace in Afghanistan is essential for peace in the region. Support all initiatives towards this end.”

PM Imran Khan also took to Twitter to condemn the attack.

Khan extended condolences to President Ashraf Ghani, the families of the victims and the people of Afghanistan.

He said "Peace and security of Pakistan is inextricably linked to peace and security in Afghanistan."



