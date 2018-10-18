Thu October 18, 2018
Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail

Shehbaz Sharif addresses first NA session after arrest

Pakistani revolutionary poet Habib Jalib's daughter runs taxi to earn livelihood

Pakistan may not approach IMF: PM Imran Khan

Mobile phones not to be blocked after Oct 20, says minister

Pakistan likely to buy Chinese missile 'better than' Indo-Russian BrahMos: Global Times

Five million in five years

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali to be hanged today

Govt reviews draconian NAB law

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 18, 2018

Pakistan PM, army chief condemn Kandhar terrorist attack

RAWALPINDI: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa have condemned terrorist attack in Afghanistan's Kandhar province.

Kandahar police chief General Abdul Raziq and a journalist were killed and three Americans wounded in the attack after a high-profile meeting in Kandahar.

Military Spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor shared the message of COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Twitter.

General Bajwa said, “Wish to see Afghan and other security forces succeeding to bring an end to this prolonged violence in Afghanistan."

He added, "Peace in Afghanistan is essential for peace in the region. Support all initiatives towards this end.”

PM Imran Khan also took to Twitter to condemn the attack.

Khan extended condolences to President Ashraf Ghani, the families of the victims and the people of Afghanistan.

He said "Peace and security of Pakistan is inextricably linked to peace and security in Afghanistan."


