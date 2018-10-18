Friends reunion may not be on the cards, reveals Courtney Cox

While many devoted fans of the iconic TV series Friends have been waiting for a probable reunion of the cast, it appears that the hopes and anticipations of the followers may not be getting fulfilled.



Acclaimed actor Courtney Cox who essayed the role of Moinca Geller on the show has stepped forward refuting the entire buzz surrounding the classic comedy’s reunion.

In conversation with media outlets, the actor revealed: “People ask us all the time, ‘Will we ever do a remake? That was a story about this group of people that are friends in their 30s who are finding themselves. I don’t know if there’s a way to redo it.”

She went on to add: “I just don’t see it happening. Even though I would do anything to be in a room with all of those people acting and having a great time. But I don’t see it happening.”

While Cox seemed a bit doubtful about the rebirth, Jennifer Aniston who played the role of Rachel Green is still clinging on to some hope.

“Is it even in the realm of possibility? Anything is a possibility, Ellen. Anything! Right?”, she revealed at The Ellen Show.

On the other hand, Lisa Kudrow known as Pheobe Buffay on the show stated: “I don’t know what. They’re rebooting everything, but I don’t know how does that work with Friends, though? That was about people in their, you know, 20s, 30s. The show isn’t about people in their 40s, 50s. And if we have the same problems then that’s just sad. That’s not fun!”



David Schwimmer who portrayed Ross Geller was doubtful of the show’s return hat he took no time to sack the topic: “I just don’t know if I want to see all of us with… like, walkers. I doubt it. Thank you for asking, and moving on.”

Matt LeBlanc who took on Jeoy Tribbiani’s character may also not be completely onboard with the idea. “I don’t want to do it – simple. Put bluntly, I don’t think anybody wants to see an old Joey having a colonoscopy,” he added.

Meanwhile, Chandler Bing played by Mathew Perry finds the entire idea appalling. “I have this recurring nightmare — I’m not kidding about this. When I’m asleep, I have this nightmare that we do ‘Friends’ again and nobody cares. We do a whole series, we come back, and nobody cares about it. So if anybody asks me, I’m gonna say no,” he stated.