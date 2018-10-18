Thu October 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request

Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request
Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail
Shehbaz Sharif addresses first NA session after arrest

Shehbaz Sharif addresses first NA session after arrest
Mobile phones not to be blocked after Oct 20, says minister

Mobile phones not to be blocked after Oct 20, says minister
Pakistan likely to buy Chinese missile ‘better than’ Indo-Russian BrahMos: Global Times

Pakistan likely to buy Chinese missile ‘better than’ Indo-Russian BrahMos: Global Times
Pakistani revolutionary poet Habib Jalib's daughter runs taxi to earn livelihood

Pakistani revolutionary poet Habib Jalib's daughter runs taxi to earn livelihood
Five million in five years

Five million in five years
Pakistan may not approach IMF: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan may not approach IMF: PM Imran Khan
Zainab's murderer Imran Ali to be hanged today

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali to be hanged today
Govt reviews draconian NAB law

Govt reviews draconian NAB law

World

REUTERS
October 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Tennis star Wozniacki signs deal to launch her own crypto token

Tennis player Caroline Wozniacki attends a signing ceremony with CEO of GCOX Global Crypto Offering Exchange

SINGAPORE: Tennis ace Caroline Wozniacki signed a deal with a Singaporean company to launch her own crypto token on Thursday, with the firm saying it hoped ex-soccer star Michael Owen or boxer Manny Pacquiao would be the first to sell such a token next year.

Global Crypto Offering Exchange (GCOX) lists Pacquiao and Owen as private investors in the company, alongside a member of Abu Dhabi´s ruling family, Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed al-Nahyan.

Singer Jason Derulo also signed a deal to launch a token with the firm earlier this year.

GCOX says the tokens will give buyers exclusive merchandise and interactions with their favourite celebrities, and that the celebrities will receive proceeds from the token sales.

"To be the first female athlete to have her own token is really cool... I am looking forward to expanding that before other people start getting into it," Wozniacki told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of an event to sign the deal in Singapore.

GCOX CEO Jeffrey Lin told Reuters the first celebrity token was likely to be launched next year.

He said "if everything goes well, first quarter of 2019 will be the first celebrity token and it could be Michael´s, it could be Manny´s, I am not sure yet.

"To buy the celebrity tokens, prospective buyers must first acquire GCOX´s own tokens called ACM, the sale of which has only recently started.

Lin declined to say how many ACM tokens had been sold, but said "in theory we are trying to raise $300-600 million".

Wozniacki, who claimed her maiden Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January, also said she was looking to carry the momentum of a strong end to the season through to a second successive WTA Finals title triumph in Singapore next week.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Editor Guild of India salutes courage shown by women, asks MJ Akbar to withdraw case

Editor Guild of India salutes courage shown by women, asks MJ Akbar to withdraw case
Myanmar Buddhist temple now a nirvana for snakes

Myanmar Buddhist temple now a nirvana for snakes
Afghan Taliban issue fresh call to boycott 'foreign plot' of elections

Afghan Taliban issue fresh call to boycott 'foreign plot' of elections
Hong Kong mega bridge launch announcement sparks backlash

Hong Kong mega bridge launch announcement sparks backlash
Load More load more

Spotlight

Fawad Khan, Humayun Saeed are good but lack star power: Syed Noor

Fawad Khan, Humayun Saeed are good but lack star power: Syed Noor

Farah Khan fears quick judgment and Twitter trial for Sajid Khan

Farah Khan fears quick judgment and Twitter trial for Sajid Khan

Twitter erupts with memes after Azhar Ali's amusing run-out ever!

Twitter erupts with memes after Azhar Ali's amusing run-out ever!
Editor Guild of India salutes courage shown by women, asks MJ Akbar to withdraw case

Editor Guild of India salutes courage shown by women, asks MJ Akbar to withdraw case

Photos & Videos

Audience interest have led to increase in female-centric films: Kajol

Audience interest have led to increase in female-centric films: Kajol

Video: Azhar Ali's astonishing run-out mirrors Ian Bell's dismissal from the past

Video: Azhar Ali's astonishing run-out mirrors Ian Bell's dismissal from the past
When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women
After Ranbir, Alia Bhatt hangs around in New York with girlfriend Priyanka Chopra

After Ranbir, Alia Bhatt hangs around in New York with girlfriend Priyanka Chopra