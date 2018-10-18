Thu October 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request

Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request
Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail
Shehbaz Sharif addresses first NA session after arrest

Shehbaz Sharif addresses first NA session after arrest
Mobile phones not to be blocked after Oct 20, says minister

Mobile phones not to be blocked after Oct 20, says minister
Pakistan likely to buy Chinese missile ‘better than’ Indo-Russian BrahMos: Global Times

Pakistan likely to buy Chinese missile ‘better than’ Indo-Russian BrahMos: Global Times
Five million in five years

Five million in five years
Govt reviews draconian NAB law

Govt reviews draconian NAB law
Zainab's murderer Imran Ali to be hanged today

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali to be hanged today
When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women
Abbas would get me out every time within about 6 balls: Michael Vaughan

Abbas would get me out every time within about 6 balls: Michael Vaughan

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

After Ranbir, Alia Bhatt hands around in New York with girlfriend Priyanka Chopra

Bollywood beauty Alia Bhatt has been spending time in New York lately with beau Ranbir Kapoor as his father Rishi Kapoor undergoes treatment.

Recently, the ‘Raazi’ starlet was spotted hanging on the streets of New York City with superstar Priyanka Chopra. 

The two actors are known to share a warm, affectionate bond with each other as Alia was one of the few people from Bollywood to be invited to Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s engagement party in Mumbai.

In a video that surfaced recently, the leading ladies of Bollywood dressed in casuals were seen walking and chatting on the streets.

It was only recently that Alia and Ranbir were clicked spending time with each other in the US alongside Ranbir’s family. 



Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Anu Malik is a pedophile, harassed me when I was 15: singer Shweta Pandit

Anu Malik is a pedophile, harassed me when I was 15: singer Shweta Pandit
Swara Bhasker, Raveena Tandon made CINTAA committee members to tackle sexual harassment

Swara Bhasker, Raveena Tandon made CINTAA committee members to tackle sexual harassment
Kidman reveals she married Cruise for protection from sexual abuse

Kidman reveals she married Cruise for protection from sexual abuse
End of an era: Original Big Bird is leaving ´Sesame Street´

End of an era: Original Big Bird is leaving ´Sesame Street´
Load More load more

Spotlight

Kidman reveals she married Cruise for protection from sexual abuse

Kidman reveals she married Cruise for protection from sexual abuse
Amidst marriage talk Ranveer Singh reveals his sole focus is his work right now

Amidst marriage talk Ranveer Singh reveals his sole focus is his work right now
After Ranbir, Alia Bhatt hands around in New York with girlfriend Priyanka Chopra

After Ranbir, Alia Bhatt hands around in New York with girlfriend Priyanka Chopra
Anu Malik is a pedophile: singer Shweta Pandit

Anu Malik is a pedophile: singer Shweta Pandit

Photos & Videos

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback
Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women
After Ranbir, Alia Bhatt hands around in New York with girlfriend Priyanka Chopra

After Ranbir, Alia Bhatt hands around in New York with girlfriend Priyanka Chopra