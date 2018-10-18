After Ranbir, Alia Bhatt hands around in New York with girlfriend Priyanka Chopra

Bollywood beauty Alia Bhatt has been spending time in New York lately with beau Ranbir Kapoor as his father Rishi Kapoor undergoes treatment.

Recently, the ‘Raazi’ starlet was spotted hanging on the streets of New York City with superstar Priyanka Chopra.

The two actors are known to share a warm, affectionate bond with each other as Alia was one of the few people from Bollywood to be invited to Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s engagement party in Mumbai.

In a video that surfaced recently, the leading ladies of Bollywood dressed in casuals were seen walking and chatting on the streets.

It was only recently that Alia and Ranbir were clicked spending time with each other in the US alongside Ranbir’s family.







