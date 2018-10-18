Swara Bhasker, Raveena Tandon made CINTAA committee members to tackle sexual harassment

After the #MeToo movement emerged as a strong voice for women who rose against their sexual predators, the Cine and TV Artists Association (CINTAA) on Wednesday decided setting up a committee to tackle sexual harassment in the film industry, comprising of actors Raveena Tandon, Renuka Shahane and Swara Bhasker among others.

General Secretary CINTAA Sushant Singh said the organisation is looking forward to probe and eliminate the issue from the industry.



The committee includes actor Renuka Shahane, filmmaker Amol Gupte, journalist Bharti Dubey, PoSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassement) lawyers and psychologists.

"Swara Bhasker approached us, she is a member. She was working on this issue independently, very methodically. When we met her we realised we were on the same page. We are planning to set up a sub-committee which will focus on sexual harassment awareness.

"It includes Swara and lawyer Vrinda Grover who will take a session for the industry. PoSH will also pitch in and counselling sessions, awareness workshops and symposiums will be held," Sushant Singh said.

The actor said the organisation aims to make the committee so robust that the industry refuses to work with proven offenders.

"We need to define punishment for what one has done. As a trade union, we can only expel such people from associations. But as an industry, we need to think.

"The committee should be so strong that if someone is held guilty, proven wrong or is a repeat offender, no one should employ them. We will be coordinating with producers, because they are the employers. We need to create such an atmosphere," he added.