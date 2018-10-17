PM Imran Khan announces withdrawal of 5 percent duty on news print

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced withdrawal of 5 percent duty on news print, saying that PTI government will support the media industry and solve its problems.



The Prime Minister was talking to a delegation of representatives of Council of Newspapers Editors and Pakistan Broadcasters Association, who called on him in Islamabad on Wednesday.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf PTI government fully believes in freedom of expression and also welcomes constructive criticism. However, he said, the media should demonstrate responsibility.

Khan expressed the confidence that the government will soon solve problems being faced by the country through its policies, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said, "the government wants to lessen problems of the common man. Special emphasis is being laid on education, health and social sector."

PM Khan said the government is in contact with friendly countries to overcome economic problems of Pakistan, adding that Pakistan might not have to approach the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for loans.