Wed October 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request

Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s upcoming song ‘Zindagi’ being shot in the US

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s upcoming song ‘Zindagi’ being shot in the US
What makes new Punjab IGP unfit for the job?

What makes new Punjab IGP unfit for the job?
Pakistan's first digital city to be established near Islamabad

Pakistan's first digital city to be established near Islamabad

Forward bloc in PTI?

Forward bloc in PTI?
India's five-star fight goes viral

India's five-star fight goes viral

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail
Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral

Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral
By-polls results raise alarm bells for Buzdar govt

By-polls results raise alarm bells for Buzdar govt
Watch the 'most dramatic catch': Mohammad Hafeez out

Watch the 'most dramatic catch': Mohammad Hafeez out

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan’s top public health expert wins prestigious international award

Assad Hafeez, chairman of the WHO EB. Credit: WHO

ISLAMABAD:   Pakistan’s Director General Health Dr. Assad Hafeez was conferred the prestigious A.T. Shousha award for excellence in Public Health by the World Health Organization

The award came  in recognition of his outstanding contribution in the field of Public Health globally, at the regional level and in Pakistan. 

This is first ever time that a public health practitioner from Pakistan has been bestowed upon this unique honor in the long list of awardees in the past many years.

 Dr Hafeez remained chair of the highest global decision making body in health; the Executive Board of WHO and is an author of a number of seminal research papers in international journals. 

The award ceremony was held during WHO Regional Committee meeting in Khartoum Sudan participated by 22 countries of Eastern Mediterranean Region. 

The President of Republic of Sudan inaugurated the 65th WHO Regional Committee meeting for Eastern Mediterranean. 

High level representatives from 22 countries of the region and from leading global health agencies descended on the historical city of Khartoum to deliberate and consider solutions for the health issues relevant to this part of the world. 

Pakistan delegation led by Director General Health Dr. Assad Hafeez took active part in deliberations at the meeting and made a robust statement on behalf of Government of Pakistan reiterating the new government’s commitment to national and global health obligations. 

The delegation shared that Pakistan has a new government, which has a specific focus on health and human development, a fact that was very explicitly emphasized in his very first speech to the nation, by the Prime Minister.

 The Government stands by its regional and global commitments in health, with reinforced vigor, under the dynamic leadership of our Prime Minister Imran Khan and health minister Mr Amer Mahmood Kiani. 

One evidence of this fortified vigor and commitment, is the results of the National Polio campaign conducted last month, which has shown upto 98% coverage which is one of the most successful ever campaign of the program. 

This could not have been possible without the continuation of support from the highest offices, said the statement.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Pakistani revolutionary poet Habib Jalib's daughter runs taxi to ear livelihood

Pakistani revolutionary poet Habib Jalib's daughter runs taxi to ear livelihood
Only one sold out of 49 cars at PM House auction

Only one sold out of 49 cars at PM House auction

Bhasha Dam is mere in papers till now, says petroleum minister

Bhasha Dam is mere in papers till now, says petroleum minister
PM to approve task force to combat money laundering

PM to approve task force to combat money laundering
Load More load more

Spotlight

Kalash community celebrates 'Phool festival' in Chitral

Kalash community celebrates 'Phool festival' in Chitral
Amidst marriage talk Ranveer Singh reveals his sole focus is his work right now

Amidst marriage talk Ranveer Singh reveals his sole focus is his work right now
When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women
Arif Lohar talks about his 'chimta' and other things

Arif Lohar talks about his 'chimta' and other things

Photos & Videos

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback
Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women
India's five-star fight goes viral

India's five-star fight goes viral