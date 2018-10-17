Nandita Das reiterates support for #MeToo movement despite allegations against father

Ace filmmaker and actor Nandita Das has stressed her support towards the #MeToo movement after her father, famed Indian painter Jatin Das was accused of sexual misconduct by two women, one of them a co-founder of a paper-making company.

Breaking her silence over the controversial matter, Nandita in a Facebook post wrote, “As a strong supporter of the #MeToo movement, I want to reiterate that I will continue to add my voice to it, despite the disturbing allegations made against my father, which he has categorically denied.”

The actor also urged for women to be completely ‘sure’ of the allegations before accusing anyone.

“I have maintained from the very start that this is the time we all need to listen, so that women (and men) feel safe to speak up. At the same time, it is also important to be sure about allegations so as not to dilute the movement,” the actor said. Nandita said she has received support from “friends and strangers - who are concerned and are trusting my integrity”. “I do believe truth will prevail. And that is all I have to say on this matter,” she said.

On Tuesday, a woman named Nisha Bora, in a tweet shared how she was harassed by the revered artist.



Describing the incident, Bora, who was 28-years-old then, said Das during a dinner event asked whether she “had the time and willingness to assist him for a few days to organise his work material”, and after she gave her approval on the second day -- at his Khidki village studio -- he molested her.

“... He attempted to grab me. I wriggled out of his embrace, flustered. Then he did it again... I pushed him away and moved away from him.

At that moment, he said ‘Come on, it would be nice’. Or something like that. What I recall was his disbelief that I was pushing back. I picked my bag... and ran home. Never to speak about it. Until now,” she added.

Another woman, soon after, also opened about she had to go through the same situation when she was harassed by Jatin Das.

The artist, on the other hand, has rubbished all allegations levelled against him calling them ‘vulgar’.

“I am shocked. All kinds of things are happening these days... Some people do things and some people make allegations. I don’t know her, I have never met her, and even if I did meet somebody somewhere one doesn’t behave like this... It is vulgar,” Das told Indian media.

“There is a game going on, some people are real, have done some things while some people are making allegations for the fun of it,” he added.