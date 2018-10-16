Tue October 16, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 16, 2018

Share

Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral

A video of a woman thrashing a bank manager for allegedly demanding sexual favours in Indian state of Karnataka has been making round on social media. 

The incident took place in Davanagere city, Indian Express reported.

According to the report, the bank manager asked the woman for sexual favours in lieu of passing her loan.

In the 50-second long video, the woman can be heard asking the man to come to the police station while thrashing him with a stick.

She can be seen holding the man by his collar and later hitting him with her slipper. 

 Many people also linked the incident with the #MeToo movement.

