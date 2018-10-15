Katrina Kaif to essay the role of a Pakistani in upcoming film

A wave of elation has swept over Bollywood fans in Pakistan as India’s bathing beauty Katrina Kaif is said to be getting ready to don a Pakistani avatar in her upcoming film ABCD 3.



As per a report by Filmfare, the 35-year-old megastar is getting ready to star alongside Varun Dhawan in the third installment of ABCD which may be hinting at a cross-border romance as Katrina will essay the role of a Pakistani dancer while Varun will play an Indian.

With the superstar duo’s nonpareil dancing skills, the flick is expected to become Bollywood’s biggest dance film along with the help of choreographer Remo D’Souza taking charge as director as well.

Reports have further revealed that the film’s characters will ultimately meet at an international London dance competition.

The film is scheduled to go on floors in January 2019.

Alongside the lauded duo, the film featuresg Prabhudeva, Dharmesh Yelande, Raghav Juyal and Punit Pathak.

Under the production of Bhushan Kumar, the film will be ready to hit theaters next year on November 8th.