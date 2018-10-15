Mon October 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
LIVE Updates: By-election results 2018

LIVE Updates: By-election results 2018
NA 131 - By-election results 2018 - Saad Rafique wins against Humayun Akhtar

NA 131 - By-election results 2018 - Saad Rafique wins against Humayun Akhtar
NA 60 - By election results 2018 - PTI's Rashid Shafique wins against Sajjad Khan

NA 60 - By election results 2018 - PTI's Rashid Shafique wins against Sajjad Khan
Pakistan minister wonders why Paypal is ignoring such a big market

Pakistan minister wonders why Paypal is ignoring such a big market
After a short break…: Hamid Mir to host Capital Talk at Geo News again

After a short break…: Hamid Mir to host Capital Talk at Geo News again
#MeToo in India: 14 powerful men accused of sexual misconduct

#MeToo in India: 14 powerful men accused of sexual misconduct
Tehmina Durrani disgruntled with Shehbaz Sharif's jail conditions

Tehmina Durrani disgruntled with Shehbaz Sharif's jail conditions

NA 124 - By election results 2018 - Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan vs Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

NA 124 - By election results 2018 - Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan vs Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 National Assembly seats

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 National Assembly seats
White-collar crime

White-collar crime

World

AFP
October 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Tensions rise over women's entry to Indian temple

New Delhi: Thousands of devotees joined street marches in southern India on Monday as tensions mounted over a recent Supreme Court verdict revoking a ban on women entering a famous Hindu temple.

The Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala -- considered one of the holiest for Hindus -- in Kerala state has traditionally barred all women of menstruating age, between 10 and 50.

But India´s top court revoked the ban on women entering the temple in September, ruling that patriarchy cannot be allowed to trump faith.

Those protesting against the court´s decision on Monday, including hundreds of women, warned they would step up their protests before the temple reopens on Wednesday, when it will have to allow all women entry as per the court order.

"These protests have taken place in several districts over the last few days. We don´t yet have an exact number but the people ended their march in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram today," Pramod Kumar, Kerala police spokesman, told AFP.

Local media showed thousands participating in the march supported by the local unit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi´s Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Smaller protests have also taken place elsewhere in India in recent days including in Ahmedabad in western India.

Modi´s BJP -- which has historically been on the margins of state politics in Kerala -- and its allies have supported these marches in different parts of the state over the last few days.

Several other local religious and political organisations have also given their support to the protest marches.

"We will meet each villager in Kerala and chalk out a massive agitation plan to protect the temple, its centuries-old traditions and sentiments of Lord Ayyappa devotees," Kerala BJP president P.S Sreedharan Pillai told NDTV.

Pillai warned the local government of even bigger protests if the issue wasn´t resolved within the next 24 hours.

- Violation of rights -

Millions of devotees visit the temple every year to seek the blessings of Lord Ayyappa, the presiding deity who is believed to be celibate.

According to the temple website, pilgrims have to observe celibacy for 41 days before entering the shrine. Some worshippers take an arduous forest route to reach the hilltop temple, located some 1,200 metres (4,000 feet) above sea level.

Dipak Misra, Chief Justice of India at the time the ban was revoked, said banning the entry of a large section of women was discriminatory and violated their rights.

"Prohibiting women (from entering the temple) violates the right of a woman to worship and practise religion," he said.

Activists batting for women´s entry into the temple argued that the ban reflected an old but still prevalent belief that menstruating women were impure.

The devotees opposed to the court ruling have argued that it affects the core belief of the decentralised Hindu temple system, where the deities have certain rights.

Women in India have been intensifying campaigns in recent years to be allowed to enter temples and other religious sites.

In 2016, women campaigned in Maharashtra state to successfully end a ban on women entering the Shani Shingnapur temple.

Women were also prevented from entering Mumbai´s Haji Ali Dargah mausoleum until the court scrapped the rule in 2016.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

CPEC loans not responsible for Pakistan’s economic crisis: China

CPEC loans not responsible for Pakistan’s economic crisis: China
MJ Akbar files defamation suit against journalist who accused him of harassment

MJ Akbar files defamation suit against journalist who accused him of harassment

Air hostess falls out of Indian plane, suffers injuries

Air hostess falls out of Indian plane, suffers injuries
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle expecting a baby: official

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle expecting a baby: official
Load More load more

Spotlight

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle expecting a baby: official

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle expecting a baby: official
Kangana Ranaut lashes at Karan Johar for keeping silent on #MeToo movement

Kangana Ranaut lashes at Karan Johar for keeping silent on #MeToo movement

Mallika Dua stands by #MeToo movement after father accused of sexual harassment

Mallika Dua stands by #MeToo movement after father accused of sexual harassment

11 female filmmakers sign note urging Bollywood not to work with sexual harassers

11 female filmmakers sign note urging Bollywood not to work with sexual harassers

Photos & Videos

Shoaib Malik discards rumors about birth of baby boy

Shoaib Malik discards rumors about birth of baby boy

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson part ways

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson part ways

Thais dominate in first Pakistan golf tour for decade

Thais dominate in first Pakistan golf tour for decade
Farhad Samji to direct Housefull 4 after Sajid Khan steps down

Farhad Samji to direct Housefull 4 after Sajid Khan steps down