Mon October 15, 2018
Web Desk
October 15, 2018

Shoaib Malik discards rumors about birth of baby boy

With the internet abuzz with rumors about the birth of sports couple Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik’s child, the cricket champ has stepped forward refuting the hearsay.

The 36-year-old former Pakistan cricket team captain slated the circulating gossip about the birth of his first child with tennis sensation Sania Mirza.

“We will do a proper announcement when the kid decides to arrive, please keep us in your Duas (and don’t believe everything you see/read on the internet please!),” read his tweet.

Earlier, the couple had publicized their pregnancy in an official manner on their social media in April while also articulating their happiness at the bundle of joy who is all set to grace their lives.

“We are obviously very excited to enter this new phase of our lives. We have been thinking about it for a while and look forward to our journey as parents,” Malik had announced.

On the other hand, Mirza added: “We are soon to become parents. Having thought about it for a while, we both felt right now is the correct time to start a family.”

The duo’s first child is expected to arrive this month. 

