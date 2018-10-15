Saudi Arabia vows retaliation if sanctions imposed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Sunday rejected all the attempts to undermine the Kingdom, whether by repeating the false accusations or threatening to impose economic sanctions.

"If the Kingdom receives any action, it will respond with greater action," Saudi Arabia warned.

Saudi Arabia reiterated its total rejection of any threats and attempts to undermine it, saying the Kingdom would retaliate against any sanctions with tougher measures, an official was reported to have said by Saudi Press Agency on Sunday.

"The Kingdom as the government and people are steadfast, glorious as ever, no matter whatever the pressures and circumstances might be," said the statement.

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia...has played a prominent role throughout history in achieving security, stability and prosperity of the region and the world, leading efforts in combating extremism and terrorism, enhancing economic cooperation and consolidating peace and stability in the region and the world, and it is still working with brotherly and friendly countries to promote these goals," the statement added.

According to report, the Kingdom appreciates the brothers’ stand in the face of the campaign of false allegations.