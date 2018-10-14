Sun October 14, 2018
Pakistan

October 14, 2018

Boy inured as Indian troops target civilian population: ISPR

RAWALPNDI: Indian troops from posts on Line of Control in Chiri Kot Sector opened fire on civilian population on Sunday, injuring an eight-year-old boy.

According to a press release issued by ISPR, the media wing of Pakistan army, Khayam got seriously injured as a result of Indian firing.

He was evacuated to hospital for emergency medical aid.

On the other hand, Pakistani troops effectively responded to the Indian post.

