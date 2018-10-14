NA-56 - By election results 2018 - Malik Khuram Ali Khan vs Malik Sohail Khan

ATTOCK: Malik Khurram Ali Khan of the PTI and Malik Sohail Khan of the PML-N are the main contestants of NA-55 Attock by-election 2018.

PTI’s retired Maj Tahir Sadiq had won in the July 25 polls. The TLP has fielded Syed Faisal Mehmood Shah in the constituency.

There are 638937 registered voters in the constituency.

The result will be updated live.

