NA-56 - By election results 2018 - Malik Khuram Ali Khan vs Malik Sohail Khan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ATTOCK: Malik Khurram Ali Khan of the PTI and Malik Sohail Khan of the PML-N are the main contestants of NA-55 Attock by-election 2018.
PTI’s retired Maj Tahir Sadiq had won in the July 25 polls. The TLP has fielded Syed Faisal Mehmood Shah in the constituency.
There are 638937 registered voters in the constituency.
The result will be updated live.
ATTOCK: Malik Khurram Ali Khan of the PTI and Malik Sohail Khan of the PML-N are the main contestants of NA-55 Attock by-election 2018.
PTI’s retired Maj Tahir Sadiq had won in the July 25 polls. The TLP has fielded Syed Faisal Mehmood Shah in the constituency.
There are 638937 registered voters in the constituency.
The result will be updated live.
Comments