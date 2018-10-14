NA-35 - By election results 2018 - Nasim Ali Shah vs Zahid Akram Durrani

BANNU: Seven candidates are vying for the NA-35 Bannu, which Prime Minister Imran Khan had vacated.



PTI's Naseem Ali Shah, Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal's Zahid Akram Durrani and Syeda Yasmin Safdar of the PPP are among the prominent ones in the field.

There are 578872 registered voters out of which 250055 are female. The PTI chairman had defeated Akram Khan Durrani of MMA with a margin of over 6,000 votes in July 25 polls.

The result will be updated live.

