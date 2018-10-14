NA-53 - By election results 2018 - Ali Nawaz Awan vs Waqar Ahmed

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan won from the NA-53 seat in July 25 polls but decided against retaining this seat and now Ali Nawaz Khan of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is contesting from here in by-election 2018 along with 10 others.



Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) has fielded Waqar Ahmed and Pakistan People Party’s (PPP) awarded tocket to Khan Iftikhar Shahzada.

The NA-53 Islamabad II constituency has more than 313,000 registered voters of which 166,000 are men and 146,000 are women.

In the General Election 2018, Imran Khan bagged more than 93,000 votes in NA-53 constituency.

The result will be updated live.

