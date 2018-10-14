Sun October 14, 2018
Damned before trial

Damned before trial
Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan
Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: Six million people to have job opportunity

Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: Six million people to have job opportunity
Sanam Baloch shares life secrets in emotional interview

Sanam Baloch shares life secrets in emotional interview
Donkey King: Massive response to premiere in Karachi

Donkey King: Massive response to premiere in Karachi
Government to arrange $2-3 bn stopgap financing from friends

Government to arrange $2-3 bn stopgap financing from friends
PTI's Ali Tareen lauds Sardar Ali Shah for enrolling daughter in govt school

PTI’s Ali Tareen lauds Sardar Ali Shah for enrolling daughter in govt school
Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'
PM Imran inaugurates Clean and Green Pakistan campaign

PM Imran inaugurates Clean and Green Pakistan campaign

CPEC projects worth $28bln completed in 4 years

CPEC projects worth $28bln completed in 4 years

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 14, 2018

NA-53 - By election results 2018 - Ali Nawaz Awan vs Waqar Ahmed

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan won from the NA-53 seat in July 25 polls but decided against retaining this seat and now Ali Nawaz Khan of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is contesting from here in by-election 2018 along with 10 others.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) has fielded Waqar Ahmed and Pakistan People Party’s (PPP) awarded tocket to Khan Iftikhar Shahzada.

The NA-53 Islamabad II constituency has more than 313,000 registered voters of which 166,000 are men and 146,000 are women.

In the General Election 2018, Imran Khan bagged more than 93,000 votes in NA-53 constituency.

The result will be updated live.

