By-election: Low voter turnout being witnessed across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: As voting opened on 35 national and provincial seats, a low voter turnout is being witnessed in most of the constituencies.

According to reports reaching here, turnout has been anything but satisfactory so far but this may pick the pace after mid-day.

According to senior journalist Mazhar Abbas, lower voter turnout should be a cause for worry for both PTI and PML-N in Lahore, where a close contest is expected between the arch-rivals.

"Around 15 to 20 per cent turn out is expected. This could dramatically change the outcome if candidates managed to bring out voters a the eleventh hour," Abbas said.

Situation is no different in Karachi.

According to political observes, turnout remains low in by-elections.

Meanwhile, ECP said that it has not received any complaint from Sindh and Balochistan regarding voting irregularities.

It said that a few complaints were lodged in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also came out to vote for his partys' candidate in NA-53, Islamabad.