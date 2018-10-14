Sun October 14, 2018
Pakistan

APP
October 14, 2018

SWM system to be established at tehsil level: Zartaj Gul

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir has said that a solid waste management system would be set up at tehsil and district level across the country.

In an exclusive talk, the minister told APP that solid waste would be recycled and reused for producing energy in second phase of solid waste management system.

The minister said that a task force and committees would also be established for the implementation of Clean and Green Pakistan project.

She said that government would make efforts to make Pakistan clean and green through its massive campaign across the country.

Gul said that government would continue efforts to achieve the set target of ten billion trees in the country, adding that in this regard government would involve students, youth.

She said that efforts would also be made to reduce misuse of water and make it save from pollution.

She said that a massive campaign would be initiated to create awareness about the hazards of water pollution and its misuse.

The Minister said that the ministry of Climate Change would involve students, youth ambassadors and religious leaders to create awareness.

Zartaj Gul Wazir said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government will fulfill its promise of eradicating corruption and money laundering from the country.

