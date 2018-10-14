Vikas Bahl's ex-wife questions Kangana's claims, actor fights back

After Indian filmmaker Vikas Bahl was accused of sexual harassment by Kangana Ranaut, the director’s ex-wife has stepped forward refuting the claims and supporting Bahl.



The Queen director’s former wife Richa Dubey stepped forward in support of Bahl and expressed her reservations with the validity of Kangana’s assertions.

“This is going beyond boundaries and tolerance level now this is not a #MeToo but a meme. I want to ask all the women if a man makes you uncomfortable and touches you inappropriately would you have a good friendship with that man?” she stated in her social media post.

She went on to state: “Would you not cut ties with that man and make your interaction minimum with that person? Or would you still giggle and go out wining and dining with that person or because you want to work with that man because he is good at his work.”

“You are willing to bypass this? Especially when you are strong, fearless and a gutsy person… I don’t understand this at all,” she added.

Moreover she remarked how the actor’s accusations came with certain ‘loopholes’ as the accuser and the accused still share “extremely friendly messages” and even performed an item number together at Masaba Gupta’s wedding in 2015.

Kangana on the other hand, responded to Dubey's attack stating: “Another ex-wife for her ex-husband’s rescue. My only question is, why do they leave their holier-than-thou husbands in the first place? Stop this bullshit that we had a friendly divorce, perfectly amicable, and we are a family. You don’t wake up one fine morning and divorce a godly man, so please help us secure our work environment and make sure these men don’t spoil more lives.”