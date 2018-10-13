Sat October 13, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 13, 2018

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

The star couple of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra after getting engaged in August are getting ready to tie the knot with their wedding destination and date finally getting unveiled.

According to a report by Filmfare, the Hollywood and Bollywood duo will be getting hitched in a traditional Indian manner in the Indian city of Jodhpur on November 20th 2018.

It was revealed further that the nuptials will be attended by around 200 guests with the Quantico star getting a bridal shower thrown for her later this month in New York.

Moreover, a source revealed to the publication: "Nick and Priyanka were recently in India and had even gone to Jodhpur. That was when they decided the gorgeous Umedh Bhawan to be their dream wedding venue. They will have a limited guest list of 200 people with only their close friends and family in attendance. Since a lot of their Hollywood friends are settled in New York, Priyanka Chopra is quite excited to have her bridal shower there followed by a grand wedding in Jodhpur." 

