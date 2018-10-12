Williams lifts Zimbabwe to 132-7 against South Africa

Potchefstroom, South Africa: Sean Williams hit a quick 41 to lift a struggling Zimbabwe team in the second Twenty20 international against South Africa at Senwes Park on Friday.

Williams´ 28-ball innings was a lone highlight as Zimbabwe were restricted to 132 for seven after winning the toss and batting on a pitch which looked ideal for run-scoring but which had some variable bounce.

South Africa´s pace bowlers held sway, with Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson and Robbie Frylinck each taking two wickets.

Andile Phehlukwayo did not take a wicket but conceded only 15 runs in four overs.

Left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi was the only expensive bowler, taking one for 37, with his last over leaking 24 runs, including three sixes by Williams.

Shamsi was South Africa´s only specialist spinner following a decision to rest leg-spinner Imran Tahir, who was man of the match after taking five for 23 in South Africa´s 34-run in the first match in East London on Tuesday.

Williams´ assault on Shamsi came after Zimbabwe scored only 73 for four in the first 14 overs. But the left-handed Williams fell in the next over when he was bowled by Paterson.