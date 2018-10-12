PM Imran Khan unhappy with Asad Umar over economic policies

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed dissatisfaction over economic policies over his Finance Minister Asad Umar.



Sources said PM Imran Khan chaired an informal meeting of some party leaders, where he expressed dissatisfaction over the economic policies of Asad Umar.

The Prime Minister also expressed displeasure over the performance of Asad Umar, saying the finance minister should have completed his homework before meeting with International Monetary Fund chief.



The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government faced a backlash for longing uncertain stance on going to the IMF for a bailout package, Imran Khan said.

Sources added that PM Imran has decided to take the nation into confidence over the economic policies within a week time and apprise them about bright future ahead.

PM Imran Khan will tell the nation that PTI government has capability to steer the country out of crisis.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday said the Fund would need to know the extent and composition of Pakistan’s debt to appreciate and determine the debt sustainability.

The IMF’s Managing Director, Christine Lagarde, confirmed that Pakistan requested financial assistance from the IMF to help address the country’s economic challenges and the Fund would be sending its team to Islamabad in coming weeks to initiate discussions for possible package.

The requirements are likely to shine a spotlight on the extent, composition and terms of Pakistan’s debts to China for infrastructure projects as part of Beijing’s massive Belt and Road building programme. China has pledged some $60 billion in financing to Pakistan for ports, railways and roads, but rising debt levels have caused Islamabad to cut the size of the biggest Belt and Road project by some $2 billion.