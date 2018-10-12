Fri October 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: How to apply as registration form issued

Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: How to apply as registration form issued
Imran Khan on Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: 'Most ambitious, landmark'

Imran Khan on Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: 'Most ambitious, landmark'
Building 5m houses is not a joke: CJP

Building 5m houses is not a joke: CJP
No need of passport for flying out of Dubai

No need of passport for flying out of Dubai
PM Imran Khan seeks detailed analysis on foreign loans, spending

PM Imran Khan seeks detailed analysis on foreign loans, spending
FIA unearths Ayyan’s link with fake accounts

FIA unearths Ayyan’s link with fake accounts
US sees Chinese debt responsible for economic woes in Pakistan

US sees Chinese debt responsible for economic woes in Pakistan
How to register your mobile device with PTA?

How to register your mobile device with PTA?
Moody’s warns Pakistan on high debt refinancing

Moody’s warns Pakistan on high debt refinancing
IMF, Pakistan to meet as Islamabad seeks bailout

IMF, Pakistan to meet as Islamabad seeks bailout

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PM Imran Khan unhappy with Asad Umar over economic policies

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed dissatisfaction over economic policies over his Finance Minister Asad Umar.

Sources said PM Imran Khan chaired an informal meeting of some party leaders, where he expressed dissatisfaction over the economic policies of Asad Umar.

The Prime Minister also expressed displeasure over the performance of Asad Umar, saying the finance minister should have completed his homework before meeting with International Monetary Fund chief.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government faced a backlash for longing uncertain stance on going to the IMF for a bailout package, Imran Khan said.

Sources added that PM Imran has decided to take the nation into confidence over the economic policies within a week time and apprise them about bright future ahead.

PM Imran Khan will tell the nation that PTI government has capability to steer the country out of crisis.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday said the Fund would need to know the extent and composition of Pakistan’s debt to appreciate and determine the debt sustainability.

The IMF’s Managing Director, Christine Lagarde, confirmed that Pakistan requested financial assistance from the IMF to help address the country’s economic challenges and the Fund would be sending its team to Islamabad in coming weeks to initiate discussions for possible package.

The requirements are likely to shine a spotlight on the extent, composition and terms of Pakistan’s debts to China for infrastructure projects as part of Beijing’s massive Belt and Road building programme. China has pledged some $60 billion in financing to Pakistan for ports, railways and roads, but rising debt levels have caused Islamabad to cut the size of the biggest Belt and Road project by some $2 billion.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: 655 kanals land acquired in Faisalabad

Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: 655 kanals land acquired in Faisalabad
Sindh Education Minister enrolls daughter in Government school

Sindh Education Minister enrolls daughter in Government school
Britain commends Pakistan’s achievements in counter terrorism, improved security situation

Britain commends Pakistan’s achievements in counter terrorism, improved security situation
Pakistan rejects Western media reports on CPEC

Pakistan rejects Western media reports on CPEC
Load More load more

Spotlight

Sindh Education Minister enrolls daughter in Government school

Sindh Education Minister enrolls daughter in Government school
Director Sajid Khan steps away from ‘Housefull 4’ following harassment allegations

Director Sajid Khan steps away from ‘Housefull 4’ following harassment allegations
Chase´s runs boost West Indies in 2nd Test against India

Chase´s runs boost West Indies in 2nd Test against India
Ireland´s O´Brien retires from international cricket

Ireland´s O´Brien retires from international cricket

Photos & Videos

Anil Kapoor lauds #MeToo movement, says girls aren't equal but superior!

Anil Kapoor lauds #MeToo movement, says girls aren't equal but superior!

What does Katrina Kaif desire to steal from Alia Bhatt?

What does Katrina Kaif desire to steal from Alia Bhatt?
Sonali Bendre poses on the streets with Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra

Sonali Bendre poses on the streets with Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra
Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed

Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed