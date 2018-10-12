Thu October 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: How to apply as registration form issued

Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: How to apply as registration form issued
PM Imran Khan launches Naya Pakistan Housing Program

PM Imran Khan launches Naya Pakistan Housing Program
Call Nawaz so he could throw judges out of court, CJP to Talal

Call Nawaz so he could throw judges out of court, CJP to Talal
Free fall for rupee: Dollar soars by Rs9.37

Free fall for rupee: Dollar soars by Rs9.37
Building 5m houses is not a joke: CJP

Building 5m houses is not a joke: CJP
Appointments in army: Lt Gen Asim Munir new DG ISI

Appointments in army: Lt Gen Asim Munir new DG ISI
Govt crosses SC red line in IGP transfer case

Govt crosses SC red line in IGP transfer case
PIA manager decries 'victimisation' after sudden transfer from London to Karachi

PIA manager decries 'victimisation' after sudden transfer from London to Karachi
Imran Khan on Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: 'Most ambitious, landmark'

Imran Khan on Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: 'Most ambitious, landmark'
Model Ayyan Ali linked to fake accounts

Model Ayyan Ali linked to fake accounts

World

REUTERS
October 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Washington state´s top court bans death penalty as biased, arbitrary

  WASHINGTON: Washington became the 20th US state to abolish capital punishment when its Supreme Court struck down the death penalty on Thursday, saying in a unanimous decision that its application was arbitrary and racially biased.

"The death penalty, as administered in our state, fails to serve any legitimate enological goal," the Washington Supreme Court said, adding it "is invalid because it is imposed in an arbitrary and racially biased manner."

After the court decision, Democratic Governor Jay Inslee tweeted, "Equal justice is a hallmark of democracy and assuring equal justice is the state's responsibility. I've long been convinced that the death penalty in the state of Washington does not pass that test."

Capital punishment has been on the decline in the United States for several years, but the Administration of Republican President Donald Trump has said it is considering expanding its use for some federal crimes. In 2016, the Delaware Supreme Court abolished the death penalty.

Opponents have said there is no consistent method for prosecutors to decide in which cases they will seek capital punishment, arguing that such decisions are often made for political reasons.

The Washington court analyzed use of the death penalty in the state over the decades and found that it was imposed in an "arbitrary and capricious manner" with racial bias built into the system.

Washington, which has executed five inmates since the U. S. Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976, placed a moratorium on executions in 2014. Its eight prisoners on death row are now serving life sentences. At the time, Inslee said that the majority of the state´s death penalty sentences were overturned and those people convicted of capital offenses were rarely executed, indicating questionable sentencing in many cases.

Death penalty supporters have argued that it needs to stay on the books to serve as punishment for those who commit the most heinous crimes. There were 23 executions in the United States in 2017, down from a peak of 98 in 1999, according to the Death Penalty Information Center, which monitors U. S. capital punishment.

Robert Dunham, the center´s executive director, noted that Thursday´s decision by the Washington state court did not address whether the death penalty was immoral. Instead, he said, it argued, "it has been impossible for Washington to administer it fairly.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Pentagon grounds global fleet of F-35s after crash

Pentagon grounds global fleet of F-35s after crash
World's longest flight departs Singapore for New York

World's longest flight departs Singapore for New York
UN voices against impunity to mark International Day of the Girl

UN voices against impunity to mark International Day of the Girl
Trump says China thinks US is 'stupid,' vows more pain

Trump says China thinks US is 'stupid,' vows more pain
Load More load more

Spotlight

Channing Tatum dating Jessie J coming off as a bizarre couple

Channing Tatum dating Jessie J coming off as a bizarre couple
Ralph is about to break the internet as Wreck It Ralph 2 unveils new trailer

Ralph is about to break the internet as Wreck It Ralph 2 unveils new trailer

Girls’ education is sole guarantee of Pakistan’s prosperity and progress: Bilawal

Girls’ education is sole guarantee of Pakistan’s prosperity and progress: Bilawal
#MeToo comes to Pakistan as stand-up comedian Junaid Akram gets accused of sexual harassment

#MeToo comes to Pakistan as stand-up comedian Junaid Akram gets accused of sexual harassment

Photos & Videos

After sexual assault allegations on writer, 'Sacred Games' might not return for season 2

After sexual assault allegations on writer, 'Sacred Games' might not return for season 2

What does Katrina Kaif desire to steal from Alia Bhatt?

What does Katrina Kaif desire to steal from Alia Bhatt?
Dimple Kapadia’s ‘Bobby’ in the streets of Italy?

Dimple Kapadia’s ‘Bobby’ in the streets of Italy?
On 76th birthday, Amitabh finally breaks silence on #MeToo movement

On 76th birthday, Amitabh finally breaks silence on #MeToo movement