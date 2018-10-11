Pakistani farmer critically injured in unprovoked Indian firing in Sialkot

Rawalpindi: A Pakistani civilian was seriously injured due to unprovoked firing by Indian Border Security Forces in village Sukhial in Sialkot sector Thursday.



According to Inter Services Public Relations, the civilian identified as Muhammad Hanif was farming in the fields when Indian forces resorted to unprovoked firing.

The injured civilian was immediately evacuated to CMH Sialkot.

A Flag Meeting has been demanded by Pakistan Rangers to protest against unprovoked Indian firing on innocent civilian and ceasefire violation along the Working Boundary, the ISPR said.