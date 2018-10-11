President Alvi urges leaders of all parties to partake in 'Clean and Green Pakistan' drive

President Arif Alvi has urged leaders of all political parties and chief ministers to play an active role in the “Clean and Green Pakistan” drive inaugurated by the Prime Minister in order to create a healthy and hygienic environment for the people through safe disposal of solid and liquid waste, sanitation and hygiene.

In a letter addressed to leaders of all political parties and chief ministers, the president emphasized that they have a vital role in raising awareness among the masses and in collectively addressing the challenges facing the nation by adopting a whole-of-nation approach.

President Alvi also highlighted that our country is facing serious environmental issues which unfortunately have been getting worse as the country’s economy expands and the population grows.

He underscored that there has been a dire need over the years for a comprehensive Action Plan by the government to address the worsening levels of pollution throughout the country.

He added that addressing the climate issues, and tackling air, water and plastic waste pollution is one of the priority areas of the new government.