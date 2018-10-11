Thu October 11, 2018
PM Imran Khan launches Naya Pakistan Housing Program
Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: How to apply as registration form issued
Call Nawaz so he could throw judges out of court, CJP to Talal
Free fall for rupee: Dollar soars by Rs9.37
Appointments in army: Lt Gen Asim Munir new DG ISI
Building 5m houses is not a joke: CJP
Govt crosses SC red line in IGP transfer case
PIA manager decries 'victimisation' after sudden transfer from London to Karachi
Model Ayyan Ali linked to fake accounts
No need of passport for flying out of Dubai

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 11, 2018

President Alvi urges leaders of all parties to partake in 'Clean and Green Pakistan' drive

President Arif Alvi has urged leaders of all political parties and chief ministers to play an active role in the “Clean and Green Pakistan” drive inaugurated by the Prime Minister in order to create a healthy and hygienic environment for the people through safe disposal of solid and liquid waste, sanitation and hygiene. 

In a letter addressed to leaders of all political parties and chief ministers, the president emphasized that they have a vital role in raising awareness among the masses and in collectively addressing the challenges facing the nation by adopting a whole-of-nation approach. 

President Alvi also highlighted that our country is facing serious environmental issues which unfortunately have been getting worse as the country’s economy expands and the population grows. 

He underscored that there has been a dire need over the years for a comprehensive Action Plan by the government to address the worsening levels of pollution throughout the country. 

He added that addressing the climate issues, and tackling air, water and plastic waste pollution is one of the priority areas of the new government.

