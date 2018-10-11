Indian troops martyr PhD scholar Dr Manan Wani among two in IoK

SRINAGAR: In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred two youth including PhD scholar, Dr Manan Bashir Wani in Kupwara district on Thursday.



The personnel of Indian army, paramilitary forces and Special Operation Group martyred the PhD scholar of Aligarh Muslim University, Dr Manan Bashir Wani, during a cordon and search operation in Shatgund in Handwara area of the district, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Several youth were injured in firing of pellets, bullets and teargas shells by Indian forces on protesters in the area.