COAS General Bajwa arrives in London on official visit

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday arrived in London, United Kingdom (UK) for an official visit.
In a tweet, Director General of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor said the Army Chief would have interaction with civil and military leadership of UK during his visit.
