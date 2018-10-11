Thu October 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PM Imran Khan launches Naya Pakistan Housing Program

PM Imran Khan launches Naya Pakistan Housing Program
Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: How to apply as registration form issued

Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: How to apply as registration form issued
Call Nawaz so he could throw judges out of court, CJP to Talal

Call Nawaz so he could throw judges out of court, CJP to Talal
Free fall for rupee: Dollar soars by Rs9.37

Free fall for rupee: Dollar soars by Rs9.37
Appointments in army: Lt Gen Asim Munir new DG ISI

Appointments in army: Lt Gen Asim Munir new DG ISI
Govt crosses SC red line in IGP transfer case

Govt crosses SC red line in IGP transfer case
Model Ayyan Ali linked to fake accounts

Model Ayyan Ali linked to fake accounts
PIA manager decries 'victimisation' after sudden transfer from London to Karachi

PIA manager decries 'victimisation' after sudden transfer from London to Karachi
Building 5m houses is not a joke: CJP

Building 5m houses is not a joke: CJP
FATF recommendations: Pakistan told to track transactions of $3,000 and above

FATF recommendations: Pakistan told to track transactions of $3,000 and above

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PM Imran Khan seeks detailed report on past 10 years foreign loans, its spending

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed concerns over alarming rise in Pakistan's foreign debts, saying that the country's debt burden has increased from Rs6000 billion to Rs30,000 billion during the last ten years.

PM Imran Khan was chairing cabinet meeting here at the PM Office on Thursday. "Pakistan has to obtain more loans to pay back installments of the previous loans," Khan said.

The Prime Minister directed the Finance Ministry to submit a detailed report where the money came through loans was spent during the past 10 years.

Imran Khan said, "the government and the people of Pakistan have the right to know where these huge amounts were spent and were these beneficial for the country."

“Where was the money spent, on which projects? Did we build a dam? We need to know as we have to borrow more loan to return the installments,” Prime Minister Imran Khan said.

He asked the Finance Ministry to submit its detailed analysis to the Federal Cabinet and said it would also help create a better understanding about the loans and their impact on national economy.

Referring to the launch of his ambitious Naya Pakistan Housing Program, the Prime Minister said the entire administrative structure for the project would be completed on priority and it would not only generate economic activity, but also add new entrepreneurs, increase skills of the workers and create employment.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

CJP chides mineral water companies for drying out water reserves

CJP chides mineral water companies for drying out water reserves
SJC recommends removal of Justice Shaukat Siddiqui

SJC recommends removal of Justice Shaukat Siddiqui
PML-N, opposition parties stage protest over Shehbaz arrest

PML-N, opposition parties stage protest over Shehbaz arrest

COAS General Bajwa arrives in London on official visit

COAS General Bajwa arrives in London on official visit
Load More load more

Spotlight

Anu Malik is a 'serial sexual predator': Sona Mohapatra

Anu Malik is a 'serial sexual predator': Sona Mohapatra

Japan-Pakistan ties celebrated at Japan Fest 2018 in Karachi

Japan-Pakistan ties celebrated at Japan Fest 2018 in Karachi

Dimple Kapadia’s ‘Bobby’ in the streets of Italy?

Dimple Kapadia’s ‘Bobby’ in the streets of Italy?
What does Katrina Kaif desire to steal from Alia Bhatt?

What does Katrina Kaif desire to steal from Alia Bhatt?

Photos & Videos

After sexual assault allegations on writer, 'Sacred Games' might not return for season 2

After sexual assault allegations on writer, 'Sacred Games' might not return for season 2

What does Katrina Kaif desire to steal from Alia Bhatt?

What does Katrina Kaif desire to steal from Alia Bhatt?
Dimple Kapadia’s ‘Bobby’ in the streets of Italy?

Dimple Kapadia’s ‘Bobby’ in the streets of Italy?
On 76th birthday, Amitabh finally breaks silence on #MeToo movement

On 76th birthday, Amitabh finally breaks silence on #MeToo movement