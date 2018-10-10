Wed October 10, 2018
Experienced incompetence?

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

'Largest deal': China to sell 48 high-end military drones to Pakistan

IMF says not approached by Pakistan for assistance

Nasir Durrani resigns as head of Punjab Police Reforms Commission

Major reshuffle in NAB

Call Nawaz so he could throw judges out of court, CJP to Talal

PM orders 10-year audit of all govt departments

Shoaib Akhtar's 'don of cricket' tweet irks Indian fans

Why is Pakistan seeking IMF bailout?

World

AFP
October 10, 2018

Hurricane Michael makes landfall in Florida: US forecasters

Panama City, United States: Hurricane Michael made landfall in Florida at 1:00 pm (1700 GMT) on Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said, describing it as a "potentially catastrophic" Category 4 storm packing 155 mile per hour (250 kilometer per hour) winds.

"Hurricane Michael has made landfall just northwest of Mexico Beach, Florida," the hurricane center said in its latest update.


