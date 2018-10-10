Hurricane Michael makes landfall in Florida: US forecasters

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Panama City, United States: Hurricane Michael made landfall in Florida at 1:00 pm (1700 GMT) on Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said, describing it as a "potentially catastrophic" Category 4 storm packing 155 mile per hour (250 kilometer per hour) winds.
"Hurricane Michael has made landfall just northwest of Mexico Beach, Florida," the hurricane center said in its latest update.
