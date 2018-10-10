Wed October 10, 2018
Pakistan

APP
October 10, 2018

BZ University Multan to mark World Egg Day


MULTAN: Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) is going to organise a ceremony in connection with World Egg Day, which is marked on October 12 globally.

The ceremony will be held at Faculty of Veterinary Sciences at BZU on Friday under the auspices of Pakistan Poultry Association and a private company.

Dean Faculty of Vet Sciences, Dr Masood Akhtar, said that egg is a healthy diet, adding that one should make it part of one's meal.

The chief organizer said that different competitions of cooking dishes by using eggs will be held among the students to make the day colourful.

BZU Vice Chancellor, Dr Tahir Amin, will be chief guest, he concluded.

