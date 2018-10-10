Federal minister terms ‘The Donkey King’ unique effort of its kind

ISLAMABAD: Federal minister for Information Chaudhry Fawad, praising the animated movie ‘The Donkey King’ has said that it is the best effort of its own kind in Pakistan.

While talking to media after attending the special screening of ‘The Donkey King’ here on Wednesday, he said that this film will encourage the producers for making more animated movies for children.

Fawad Chaudhry said that the content of the movie is good and children would like it very much as its songs and graphics are very beautiful and eyecatching.

The federal minister said that his best wishes are with the unique efforts of producing the film ‘The Donkey King’.

‘The Donkey King’ is a Pakistani computer animated comedy film, directed by Aziz Jindani, developed and produced by Talisman Studios and Geo Films. The film stars the voices of Jan Rambo, Ismail Tara, Hina Dilpazeer, Ghualm Mohiuddin, Shabbir Jan, Jawed Sheikh and others.



In August 2018, first look of the animated film was released, directed by Aziz Jindani, developed and produced by Talisman Studios and Geo Films. The teaser of the film was released on August 20 and its official trailer was released on September 23. It will be released on October 13 by Geo Films.