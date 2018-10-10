Wed October 10, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 10, 2018

Catholic Commission representatives meet rights minister Mazari

ISLAMABAD: A representative delegation of Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace led by Syvester Joseph has called on Federal Minister for Human rights Dr. Shireen M Mazari in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The delegation apprised the Minister about some of the issues and problems which their community have been facing and also put forward some suggestions in this regard.

While attending all the issues and suggestions, Federal Minster for Human Rights Shireen Mazari expressed that Ministry of human rights is vigilant and concerned to ensure the provision of basic rights to every citizen without any discrimination.

She said that “we are committed to protect the rights of minorities and assured the delegation to take prompt steps to redress these issues on priority.”

